Visa-free entry for all African countries remains priority this year - Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

In a significant move, the Ghanaian government has affirmed its commitment to implementing a visa-free policy for all Africans travelling to the country.



The initiative, set to be realized this year, aims to foster easier movement within the continent, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged.



The president made this pledge at the second edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues conference held at Peduase Lodge in the Eastern Region on Thursday, January 25, 2024.



He informed participants of special arrangements that reduced visa acquisition fees by 50%, allowing for visa-on-arrival during this year.



The second edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues, hosted at the serene hills of Aburi in Ghana, witnessed the presence of distinguished African personalities, including the former President of Mozambique, the Chairperson of the Africa Forum, the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Egypt, and other eminent figures.



President Nana Akufo-Addo welcomed delegates, emphasizing Africa's richness in natural resources and its potential for transformation into a global powerhouse.



''The focus of the event centred on economic integration, particularly facilitating the free movement of people, goods, and services across the continent, he said.



The theme, "Produce, Add Value, Trade," underscored the need for industrialization, value addition, and investment in infrastructure to support the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) initiative, he added.



President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the role of the private sector in driving the AfCFTA's success and called for a collective commitment to realizing its promises.



He highlighted the historical challenges, including colonial economic models, that have hindered intra-Africa trade, stressing the importance of sustainable farming practices, infrastructure development, and technology adoption.



The Africa Prosperity Dialogues aimed to mobilize Africa's private sector to actively participate in and support the AfCFTA initiative.



President Akufo-Addo urged participants to move beyond rhetoric, fostering actionable plans for transformative change.



The event concluded with the declaration of the second edition of the African Prosperity Gala, symbolizing a commitment to shared prosperity on the continent.