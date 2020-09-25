General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Virtual court technology workshop for police officers

Director-General for Legal and Prosecution at the Ghana Police Service, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye

A virtual court technology workshop aimed at equipping prosecutors of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) has started in Accra.



The exercise, which is a collaboration between the GPS and the Judicial Service will also ensure that the legal and prosecution department of the GPS remained relevant.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the training, the Director-General, Legal and Prosecution of GPS, Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye said his department was committed to develop and improve its ways of investigation and prosecution.



According to COP Boakye, the virtual court technology workshop envisaged that prosecutors would conduct prosecution via video link.



He said it was imperative for the police with assistance of the Judicial Service take advantage of modern technology and innovation to build the capacity of prosecutors in virtual prosecution.



He said modernisation of the criminal justice through technology and innovation was important to the police administration amidst the coronavirus disease pandemic.



“This change is necessary to enable the criminal justice system to run efficiently and effectively,” COP Boakye said.



He said there were opportunities to transform the service and bring technology in its prosecution duties, adding that a key component of the changes would be to develop a system that would ensure that procedures that are not supposed to be in court are not there.



A Justice of the High Court, Ellen Amoah said the training was another step of collaboration between both services which would facilitate court processes.





