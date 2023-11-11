Viral NAPO wedding: Disregard any propaganda, it's an old photo - Fredyma

General News of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Fred Kyei Mensah, alias Fredyma, has urged the public to disregard photos of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh tying the knot with his beautiful lover as a recent one.



According to him, Mathew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as NAPO is a very private person and should be respected.



The Music Producer Fred Kyei Mensah urged the public to ignore the propaganda.



The minister was said to have privately married the woman whose identity is unknown by the public.



This comes following reports he is penciled for running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which influenced his decision to marry at this point.



But clarify the picture, Fred Kyei Mensah said it is an old picture.



“Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been married to his (sic) beautiful wife for a while. He is someone who doesn’t bring his private marriage life into the public domain.



"He is an Anglican by the family Christian values however, currently, he worships with the Makers House Church under the auspices of Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye,” he wrote.



He added: “This picture was taken after a Sunday Service for Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye to bless their marriage. Kindly disregard any propaganda that, he hurriedly married this Sunday because of his Vice Presidential ambition. Napo is a responsible family man. Good beads don’t rattle.”



Pro-NPP activist A Plus had also posted on Facebook that the photo was an old one asking people to "cut the crap!"



In the case of both me, they did not give the exact date the photo was taken.



