Violent scenes from Osino as Presby SHTS students clash with youth of a community

Some students of Osino Presby Senior High/Technical School (SHTS) in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region reportedly clashed with some youth in the district, which resulted in the lynching of a 27-year-old miner, Ofosu Peter, at the school's boys' dormitory.



According to reports, the clash erupted when family members of a student from Nsutem Senior High Technical School and some youth of the Nsuapemso community in the district went to the Osino Presby SHTS to report that he had been assaulted.



The family of the student who was allegedly assaulted and the youth had to run for their lives because the Osino Presby SHTS students started attacking them, thinking they were at the school for a reprisal attack.



A news report by starrfm.com.gh indicated that students hurled stones at the youth and even burnt the Kia Picanto they drove to the school.



They subsequently attacked and killed Ofosu Peter, who was passing through the boys’ dormitory of the Nsuapemso community at the time.



A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb shows the moment students of Osino Presby SHTS started hurling stones at the youth of Nsuapemso, as they went to the school to seek redress for the Nsutem SHTS student who was reportedly assaulted.



The video showed the chaos when some Osino Presby SHTS students, who were wielding all forms of weapons, violently threw stones and other materials in a certain direction.



Some of the students could also be seen running to safety.



Osino Presby Senior High and Technical School Students clashed with residents of Nsuapimso yesterday leaving one person from the town dead and 5 others injured.



