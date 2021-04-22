Violent attackers ransack chief's residence, put inhabitants into fear as they call for immediate security

Regional News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Residents of Manso Tontokrom in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region have been very alarmed by the reignition of violence in the town.



This comes after the acting chief of the town's household was attacked and destroyed by some youth of the town with guns and machetes.



The attack which violently took place at night was a severe one which has led to the total destruction of the chief's house after he and his family escaped death.



Tontokrom was known to be one of the dangerous towns in the Ashanti Region for violence some time ago. But recently, the area had been calmed after the old acting chief, Nana Tonto was destooled for new a new chief to take over.



Residents had earlier blamed the old acting chief for the cause of all violence within the town since he had always surrounded himself with thugs whom he is said to have used to attack people within the town.



Speaking to this reporter in an interview, some worried residents who anticipate fears revealed that the town which had been calm after the instalment of two new acting chiefs, Nana Francis and Nana Onyina is slipping into insecurity again after this fresh attack on the innocent chief.



"We were here peacefully when a group of known youth numbering over thirty, took over the town with guns and machetes, given us no other option than to run away. These same criminals went to the chief's residence to attack his household without a cause". One eye witness recounted.







"Our lives are always in danger. These violent people always want to take over our town". Another woman said.



"We live in our own like strangers, anytime these people start their criminal things, we need to get inside our rooms. How? These new chiefs had brought us peace. And now, look at an attack on this innocent chief."



The residents have therefore pleadeded with authorities to give security attention to the town before things escalate aby further.



A visit to the chief's house revealed how the building had been pinch-hit by stray bullets with all the glass windows and doors destroyed by the alleged invaders.



Speaking to the victim chief, he said the perpetrators who were known to be the natives of the town, with others being strangers threatened to kill him after some strangers, his friends, came to visit him.



"They accused me of bringing such strangers into the town and threatened to deal with me, and here we are seeing them attack me in the night."



He further revealed that an official police report was made and since the police could not come early, some military men later came to rescue the situation but the thugs had fled at the time. He added that the police later came to take a report of what had happened.







Meanwhile, the Adubia Police Commander, DSP Akowua has confirmed the incident to Ghanaweb revealing that investigations are still underway. He said, no arrest has been made so far.







