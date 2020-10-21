General News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Violence cannot be the solution - Akufo-Addo speaks on #EndSARS protests

President Akufo-Addo of Ghana and President Buhari of Nigeria

President Akufo-Addo has sent a message of solidarity to the people off Nigeria following clashes between security forces and citizens over police brutality protests.



In a tweet on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, President Akufo-Addo urged for calm in Nigeria and added that violence, be it on the part of the Police or protesters, cannot be the solution.



"I join all well-meaning persons in calling for calm, and the use of dialogue in resolving the #EndSARS impasse in Nigeria. I have spoken with President Buhari, who is committed to this end, and has begun the processes that will lead to reform," the tweet read.



"Violence, be it on the part of the Police or protesters, cannot be the solution. To the families who have lost their loved ones, I express my sincere condolences, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery," it added.



For the past few days, pressure has mounted on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who serves as the Chairperson of ECOWAS to speak out on the ongoing #EndSars and #EndPolicebrutality protests after force was reportedly used against the protestors.



Several reports said protestors had been killed in the Lagos on Wednesday night, scaling up not just the disaffection against the Nigeria government but the silence of Ghana’s president who is also Chairperson of the West Africa sub-regional body ECOWAS.



Several Nigerians and Ghanaians including high profile musicians, broadcasters and actors have taken to Twitter to express their misgivings over Mr Akufo-Addo’s long silence on the issues happening in the oil-producing West African nation.



