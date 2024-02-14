Vincent Ekow Assafuah appointed Deputy Local Government Minister

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has been appointed as the Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development.



His appointment comes in the latest reshuffle by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Ekow Assafuah comes to the position as the youngest male Deputy Minister-designate with a wealth of experience.



Vincent Ekow Assafuah, who is a businessman, has also, in the past, worked with the Ministry of Education as its Public Relations Officer.



He entered Parliament in 2020 and will be contesting the 2024 parliamentary elections.



Since entering Parliament, he has been instrumental on the Education Committee of Parliament.



