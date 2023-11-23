Vim Lady warns John Mahama over intention to scrap ‘teacher licensure exams’

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Outspoken media personality, Afia Pokua popularly known as Vim Lady has vehemently criticized the campaign promise by former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama to get rid of teacher licensure exams if he wins the 2024 general elections.



According to her, John Mahama should be careful with his message because scrapping the teacher licensure exams as introduced by the Akufo-Addo-led government would negatively impact the quality of teachers churned out by various tertiary institutions in the country.



She warned John Mahama not to kowtow to the pressure from some of the students in the various Colleges of Education and scrap the teacher licensure exams to uphold the integrity of the educational system.



Speaking on the Egyagyaso political programme aired on Okay FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Vim Lady issued a word of caution to John Mahama and urged him to reconsider his decision to eliminate the teacher licensure exams.



“It is a shame you have used licensure exams as a campaign message. Mahama, if you follow these guys Ghana will not develop. The nation is stagnant because of some of these things. How can you tell Mahama that you don’t want to write licensure exams and that he is also using it for a campaign? You want to go to heaven yet you despise death. The exams give you a certificate to affirm your quality as a teacher.



“If Mahama scraps licensure exams, we will all feel the consequences in the education system. You are pushing Mahama into the ditch. How can we progress with these attitudes? ask the teachers why they are running away from it,” she fumed.



Background



John Dramani Mahama reiterated his commitment to cancelling the teacher licensure exams.



Mahama, during his Building Ghana Tour, expressed his belief that the teacher certification program is unnecessary and should be discontinued.



Addressing a gathering in Wenchi, Bono Region, Mahama argued, “This is unnecessary. In our next administration, we will cancel the licensure exams.”



He asserted that teachers already undergo exams at every stage of their training, rendering the additional licensure exams redundant.



It is not the first time Mahama made such a promise. In the NDC's 2020 manifesto, he pledged to abolish the exams, stating that they deny qualified teachers the opportunity to be employed by the government.



He had promised, "No teacher trainee graduate will be denied posting or employment under the next Mahama government."



Mahama questioned the rationale behind subjecting students of Colleges of Education to yet another test after completing their training.



