Videos that led social media trends in the past week

General News of Saturday, 8 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

From the announcement of the demise of Ghanaian TikTok star, Ahuofe 2Pac, to the viral video of a student of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) whipping a colleague student for allegedly peddling falsehoods about her, the social media space in Ghana for the past week has been extremely interesting, entertaining, educative, and sad.



We focus on video content that became trendsetters on social media.



Videos of Ahuofe 2Pac



Following the sudden demise of TikTok star, Ahuofe 2Pac, social media platforms were flooded with videos of the viral star as fans wrote heartfelt tributes and messages in his honor. Ahuofe 2Pac rose to relevance due to his resemblance to popular African-American rapper, 2Pac. From the Former President, John Dramani Mahama to the ordinary Ghanaian, his videos were shared widely.





Ghana 2pac is Dead, RIP Ahuofe????????

pic.twitter.com/bJuLnT0wxa — DAMI FOREIGN???? (@Deevybs) March 30, 2023

Video from President Nana Addo’s birthday celebration last week pic.twitter.com/yIPaWGBdDn — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) April 3, 2023

Senior man Dotcom is global ???????? https://t.co/NSfRQyOONV — FEY???????????????? (@FEYorke_) March 17, 2023

Kwame Ato Asare, the wanted gang member who allegedly attacked police officers in Axim speaks#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/Ttokzxp845 — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) April 3, 2023

The UPSA video, story in thread ???? pic.twitter.com/qoQaMEtTrK — Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) April 4, 2023