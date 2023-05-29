You are here: HomeNews2023 05 29Article 1775741

General News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Video of police, civilians trading blows at Hohoe police station pops up

Scene of the fight between the police and civilians play videoScene of the fight between the police and civilians

A video making rounds on social media shows chaotic scenes at a police station supposedly in the Volta Region.

The said video, which GhanaWeb has sighted, showed personnel of the Ghana Police Service trading blows with men in civilian clothing.

In the video, at least five police officers can be seen fighting civilians who were in their numbers.

The policers officer managed to subdue some of the civilians. One of the police officers could be heard saying “arrest all of them”.

Another policeman attempted to stop the man taking a video of the fight.

A social media user who shared the video indicated that it happened at the Hohoe Divisional Police Headquarters, on Saturday, May 29, 2023.

