Video of market women cursing late NPP MP pops up after his death

Barely 24 hours after the demise of the former Member of Parliament for Bantama constituency, Okyen Aboagye, a viral video of some market women pronouncing curses at the late New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator has resurfaced on the internet.
In the said video, the aggrieved women appeared to be involved in a land dispute with the late legislator and accused him of using his political powers and connections to cheat them of their lands.
An aggrieved woman who identified herself as Samba mentioned that, she would not hesitate to curse the late legislator and his family if he claims he owns the land. The woman alleged that she lost her husband in the process of fighting for the land.
“I am Samba, talking on Angel FM, Okyen Aboagye should be careful, we would curse him and thank the gods with his family. He said he has the papers to the land, he said he is strong and aggressive? We would curse him. I am from Bolgatanga, I would curse him for him to die. Because of this land, my husband is buried,” the market woman asserted in an engagement with Angel TV.
Another one said, if the former parliamentarian thinks he has power over the land and papers to prove ownership of the land, then he would be cursed to death.
“If Okyen Aboagye says he has documents to the land, we would summon him to the river Subin and we would curse him to die.”
Daniel Okyem Aboagye, the former member of parliament for Bantama was reported dead in the early hours of Saturday, September 23,2023.
He is said to have died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after a short illness.
The family has yet to make an official statement about the demise of the MP.
