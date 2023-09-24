Video of market women cursing late NPP MP pops up after his death

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Barely 24 hours after the demise of the former Member of Parliament for Bantama constituency, Okyen Aboagye, a viral video of some market women pronouncing curses at the late New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator has resurfaced on the internet.



In the said video, the aggrieved women appeared to be involved in a land dispute with the late legislator and accused him of using his political powers and connections to cheat them of their lands.



An aggrieved woman who identified herself as Samba mentioned that, she would not hesitate to curse the late legislator and his family if he claims he owns the land. The woman alleged that she lost her husband in the process of fighting for the land.



“I am Samba, talking on Angel FM, Okyen Aboagye should be careful, we would curse him and thank the gods with his family. He said he has the papers to the land, he said he is strong and aggressive? We would curse him. I am from Bolgatanga, I would curse him for him to die. Because of this land, my husband is buried,” the market woman asserted in an engagement with Angel TV.



Another one said, if the former parliamentarian thinks he has power over the land and papers to prove ownership of the land, then he would be cursed to death.



“If Okyen Aboagye says he has documents to the land, we would summon him to the river Subin and we would curse him to die.”



Daniel Okyem Aboagye, the former member of parliament for Bantama was reported dead in the early hours of Saturday, September 23,2023.



He is said to have died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after a short illness.



The family has yet to make an official statement about the demise of the MP.



Daniel Okyem Aboagye was born on December 31, 1973. He was born in Atwima Boko in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.The late Okyem Aboagye had his undergraduate education at the University of Ghana where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. From there, he proceeded to study Accounting at Troy University in Alabama, USA, and was awarded an MBA and MIS in Accounting in the year 2002, and in 2003 was certified as a public accountant by the Certified Public Accountant of USA.He started his career as the branch manager of Sinapi Aba Trust in 1998. He later became the project manager of Opportunity International between 2003 and 2006. Okyem Aboagye was the financial controller of Globe Union in the USA and CEO of MGI Microfinance in 2208-2012.The late Okyem Aboagye contested and won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries for the Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana and secured victory for the NPP in the 2016 general elections. While serving as a parliamentarian, he was a member of the financial committee of parliament. Unfortunately, in his second bid to represent the NPP at Bantama, he lost in the NPP primaries to Francis Asenso-Boakye.The late legislator was married, however, he has managed to keep the name of his spouse and children away from the public eye.EAN/KPE