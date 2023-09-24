Video of machine pounding fufu causes stir online

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

In Ghana, the process of making fufu is done by two people; the pounder and the stirrer. But with the advent of technology, the preparation process of the popular delicacy has been made simpler as there are the likes of neat fufu among others.



Some people who do not prefer this method cook the cassava and plantain and join long queues to grind their food with the fufu grinding machine.



But it was a bizarre moment to witness a fufu pounding machine which has gone viral on social media.



In the video sighted by GhanaWeb, a young man was seen busily stirring the fufu to mix the cassava and plantain whiles the machine pounds it just like the human way.



Some onlookers who were amazed stood aside to watch this 'noveaux' venture.



