Video of Ghanaians allegedly fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war pops up online

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video has emerged on social media of a group of young men believed to be Ghanaians, fighting for the Russian Army.



The footage, posted on X by a user identified as @EliasuAlhaji, shows the men, believed to be Ghanaians, dressed in camouflage and armed with AK-47 rifles.



In the video, the men endorse Fly Away Travel Agency, claiming it facilitated their recruitment into the Russian Army.



They urge others to trust the agency for similar opportunities, asserting their Ghanaian identities and their current engagements in Russia.



The men, speaking in Twi, said in the video that, “Go to Fly Away Travel Agency, trust in them, and they will bring you to Russia. This is not a lie. We are all Ghanaians and we were brought here. These are our guns.”



The post accompanying the video however alleged that these individuals, possibly driven by Ghana's unemployment issues, are now part of the Russian military forces fighting against Ukraine.



"Ghanaians are fighting for Russia against Ukraine. These cocky young Ghanaians, who left the country probably due to the unemployment crisis, are boasting about the agency that facilitated their journey and advisedly encouraged Ghanaian youth to contact the agency to become fighters in Russia. They speak Asante Twi,” the caption to the post stated.



Further checks by GhanaWeb show that the website of Fly Away Travel Agency says it specialises in creating innovative and effective travel management programs that positively impact its customers' bottom line.



“For over 20 years, Fly Away Travels has successfully managed corporate travel for companies nationwide, by creating innovative and effective travel management programmes that positively impact our customers' bottom line.



"Privileged to work with some of Bangladeshi's most recognizable corporations, our team of Account Managers will work with corporate to develop a programme that meets corporate organizational objectives and provides extraordinary traveller satisfaction - Guaranteed,” the website stated.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



See the video below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







