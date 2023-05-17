Video of Bawumia-branded campaign pickups hits social media

Politics of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Ahead of his official announcement to contest in the New Patriotic Party's upcoming presidential primaries, a video of a convoy of pickup trucks branded with the image of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has gone viral on social media.



The viral video shows a convoy of tow trucks carrying the campaign-branded MG T60 pickup trucks driving through some principal streets in the capital.



The video has attracted several reactions on social media, with some supporters of the vice president expressing excitement over his readiness to work for power.



On the other hand, some comments have criticized the vice president over the cars acquired for his campaign in the face of the current economic challenges.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is a frontrunner in the NPP's flagbearership contest, along with the likes of Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, Afriyie Akoto, and Kwabena Agyapong.



A few weeks ago, the vice president met with members of the NPP caucus in parliament, where he informed the caucus about his decision to contest in the primaries and courted their support.



His official announcement is expected in the coming days.



Have you ever heard nor seen Bawumia talked about corruption/any corrupt activities in his government since he became veep? Well! Appearance fees proceeds showing off results ???????? https://t.co/qNVnbir9cD — Lamp Oil (@LampOil10) May 17, 2023

The OSP doesn't know his job

This is what he (@ospghana )should be probing on people who are in office and are in charge of the public purse



Bawumia has been using tax payers money to buy car and doing donations for his campaigns.

And leave Mahama who pic.twitter.com/rNzKxuiU9V — GENERAL DAN (@ABROWGEE17) May 17, 2023

I thought they said his the chosen one…chosen one mpo nie if his not chosen dieer like aeroplane then ships all go come inside….Alan kuraa as not branded cars yet….Bawumia is the photocopy of Nana Addo and Npp shouldn’t him give chance to become their flagbearer… https://t.co/CQK1dSYR3g — Rasta4NDC???????? JM 4 President (@Rasta4NDC) May 17, 2023

The battle has started and the battle is the lord’s.



BAWUMIA is on the verge of breaking the 8 for the NPP party!



|Asamoah Gyan| pic.twitter.com/wmCSfiU6Vd — PublicEyeJourno (@Evans_Adjokatse) May 17, 2023

Ghana yay3 mobo dodo

Bond holders are suffering

Pensioneers are suffering

Trotro drivers are suffering

Contractors are ….

Where is Dr Bawumia ?????#GoodmorningGhana #PHK pic.twitter.com/RodLBNBrsG — PRINCE HENRY KOFORIDUA ???????????? (@PrinceHenry_PHK) May 17, 2023

50 Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia branded pickups arrived, more to be cleared before close of the week, but No Vaccines for our kids.



Somebody should pls tag IMF for me. Thanks pic.twitter.com/b9dGS9PDMc — Kim Mich (@JUSTICE4SALE) May 17, 2023

Bawumia after squandering our money started distributing his campaign cars. We're waiting for them pic.twitter.com/aVlqfEsVmM — NanaYaa Prempeh (@PrempehNanayaa) May 16, 2023

