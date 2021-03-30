Video Flashbacks: How 'trotro' drivers are placing money before human lives amid coronavirus

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown a year ago, some ‘trotro’ drivers were caught on camera for disregarding the protocols issued by the President in the fight against the novel virus.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his Coronavirus address to the nation on several occasions urged commercial drivers and their conductors to keep the social distancing rule to protect passengers from the fast raging pandemic.



“Riders of motorbikes are not allowed to carry any additional person and all intra-city passenger vehicles such as trotros and taxis must reduce the number of passengers to observe appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols,” the President stated.



The Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) also directed its members to reduce the number of passengers by one on each row.



However, GhanaWeb’s cameras caught up with a driver and mate(conductor) whose sole concern was getting their daily sales, even to the detriment of passengers as their bus was full of people with no adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.



Watch a video of the situation as captured by GhanaWeb in its lockdown series, “Eyes on the Ground”:



