General News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Video Flashback: Mahama has done no project in the Aviation sector - Cecilia Dapaah

play videoFormer Minister of Aviation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Former Minister of Aviation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah who now heads the Sanitation Ministry, in 2018 claimed ex-president John Dramani Mahama did not embark on any substantive projects in the aviation sector while in office.



Mrs Abena Dapaah made these remarks in response to the controversy that surrounded the second sod-cutting ceremony to upgrade the Kumasi Airport to international standard.



While speaking at a “Meet the Press” series held at the Information Ministry in Accra she said, as far as she and her ministry were concerned, her predecessors did not deserve any credit for any project in the aviation industry.



But to many Ghanaians, the former president is credited for his rather outstanding performance in the aviation sector. Paramount of them all is the extension of the Kotoka International Airport.



Read the full story originally published on August 20, 2018, on Ghanaweb



Outgoing Minister of Aviation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has strongly stated that the erstwhile Mahama administration did not embark on any project in the aviation sector while in power.



According to the Minister, the immediate past President John Dramani Mahama cannot be credited for any project in the aviation industry



Mrs Abena Dapaah made these remarks in response to the controversy that has surrounded the second sod-cutting ceremony to upgrade the Kumasi Airport to international standard.



In June this year, ex-president John Mahama blasted President Nana Akufo-Addo over the sod-cutting exercise to upgrade the Kumasi Airport to international standard. The ex-president, speaking at the Volta Region Unity Walk, said he had cut sod for the project at the same venue when he was in power.



According to Mr Mahama, the Akufo-Addo administration cancelled the project when it won power and delayed the start of the project for 18 months.



But the outgoing Aviation Minister who was taking her turn on the “Meet the Press” series held at the Information Ministry in Accra said, as far as she and her ministry are concerned, the immediate past government does not deserve any credit for any project in the aviation industry.



She added that funding for the project was secured by the current government hence the second sod cutting done by President Akufo-Addo.



Estimated at 66.3 million euros, the Kumasi Airport expansion project, expected to be completed in 24 months, will involve the extension of the runway from the current 1,981 metres to 2,300 metres, an addition of 319 metres, and the construction of a new terminal building with the capacity to hold one million passengers per year.



The implementation of the project is expected to create jobs for more than 1,200 masons, steel benders, tilers and carpenters.









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.