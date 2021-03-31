Video Flashback: Let's drink ‘Akpeteshie’ to stop coronavirus - Man proposes

General News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Ghanaian man, a year ago today, proposed the usage of ‘Akpeteshie’ to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.



The man who was captured on GhanaWeb's Trending GH program made this comment in relation to the popular campaign that the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.



To him, there is no need for people to use alcohol on their hands when they can drink it for the product to work in their system to kill the virus.



"If they are saying that we should wash our hands with alcohol to kill the virus, then why don’t we drink it so it will go and fight the virus in our blood. When we drink, it goes into our blood to fight the virus and kills the virus and we can become free."



Watch the video below:



