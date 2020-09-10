Video Flashback: Kofi Annan’s remains arrive in Ghana

General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

play video The former statesman died in Switzerland on August 18, 2018

The mortal remains of former UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan arrived in Ghana on September 10, 2018, for a state burial



The former statesman died in Switzerland on August 18, 2018, after a short illness.



The body was accompanied by his widow Nane Maria Annan, his children, and some executives of the United Nations.



After this, Ghanaians were allowed to file past and pay their last respect, Mr. Kofi Annan, on September 11, 2018, while a burial service was held on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre.



Read the full story originally published on September 11, 2018, on Ghanaweb



The remains of former United Nations Secretary General, Kofi Annan, has arrived in Accra today, Monday, 10 September 2018, for state burial.



The body was accompanied by his widow Nane Maria Annan, his children and some executives of the United Nations.



President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Ghana Armed Forces, received the body on behalf of the people of Ghana.



The general public will, on Tuesday, 11 September, have the opportunity between the hours of 10:00 am and 4:00pm to file past the body to pay their last respects to the statesman.



On Wednesday, 12 September, dignitaries including recognised groups, chiefs, Members of Parliament and Ministers of State, will have their turn to pay their last respects to the former UN boss.



A burial service will be held on Thursday,13 September at the Accra International Conference Centre, followed by a private burial at the new military cemetery with full military honours and a 17-gun salute.



Mr Kofi Annan died in Switzerland on 18 August 2018 after a short illness.









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.