Video Flashback: In politics what you say today will haunt you tomorrow; be careful - Mahama

Politics of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama in 2018 warned politicians to be circumspect about their public utterances as it can haunt them in the future.



John Dramani Mahama stated that the New Patriotic Party under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is struggling in their reign because Ghanaians are measuring them with the very thing they said while in opposition.



He stated that the lie the NPP told while in opposition had now caught up with them as they are seen doing worse than what they stood against during his tenure as President.



"The thing is in politics be careful what you say because tomorrow, it will come to haunt you and that's exactly what is haunting them(NPP)."



"Family and friends’ government when it wasn't true but today relatives everywhere and then when you talk about nepotism they say it doesn't matter if it’s the President's relatives but it depends on whether they are qualified for the job or not."



Watch the video below:



