General News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Video Flashback: Ghana needs 'job-lantes', not vigilantes - Vice President to youth

play videoVice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in 2019 advised the Ghanaian youth to resist any attempt by politicians to drag them into engaging in any political vigilantism.



He rather urged Ghanaian youth, especially those in the Zongo community to concentrate on tackling the major concerns of the Zongo communities, including jobs, education, and business development.



He made this statement while speaking at the 51st-anniversary celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by Sheikh Abdul Wadud in Kumasi on Sunday, March 10, 2019.



"Allah has blessed the Zongo youth with multiple positive attributes and talents such as strength, courage, knowledge, sports skill, entrepreneurship, vocational skill, etc. and I want to urge the youth of this country, particularly my dear brothers in the Zongo Communities to put their God-given talents to good use for their own benefits and for the benefit of their respective families, communities as well as the nation.”



Watch the video below:



