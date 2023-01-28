Victory in 2024 will not commence any later than now - NDC Secretary

Politics of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: GNA

James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged party supporters, especially those at the grassroots level to commence work for the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections.



“I must remind all of us again that the work for victory in 2024 will not commence any later than now.”



Mr Gunu made the appeal during a visit to his branch at Nudowukope within the Akatsi North Constituency of the Volta Region where he thanked them for their support and prayers, they offered on his behalf in retaining his slot as the Volta Regional Secretary of the party.



Mr Gunu, in an interaction with the community reminded them on the task ahead and how important they are to helping the NDC in its electoral goals in 2024.



He recalled the work the community did for the party and government when he served as a District Chief Executive between 2013-2017.

He also appreciated, “the stellar contributions the MP, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe continues to make.



“This is to our development, for which reason we must reward the NDC with absolute loyalty and commitment.”



Mr Gunu also donated football and jerseys to support sporting activities of the youth in the area.



He later proceeded to the Ave-Havi NDC branches, where he joined the Constituency Communication Officer and his Deputy to form the branch's communication team, an exercise that is being undertaken across all branches of the constituency currently.