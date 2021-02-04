Religion of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Victory Zion Church holds graduation, ordination ceremonies

The Victory Zion Church at the weekend held its annual graduation and ordination ceremonies at Nungua in Accra.



A total of 13 pastors were ordained to head churches at various branches across the country while nine students who completed a year’s diploma course in biblical studies were graduated.



The newly ordained ministers of the gospel included Owusu Gyasi, Isaac Donkor, James Bediako, Emmanuel Doe and Vivian Acheampong.



The rest were pastors Amo Frank, Daniel S. Kwofie, Tanor Samuel, Beatrice Asare, Agbozo Samuel, Daniel Adom Danso, Apau Richard and Isaac Kwesi Nyame.



The nine students who graduated from the Victory Zion Institute operated by the church included Florence Kuffour, Ernestina Asante, Abigail Mintah, Ophelia Opokua, Emmanuel Oko, Princess Kuffour, Isabella Oppong Darko, Ernest Kuffour and Esther Otoo.







The General Overseer and Founder of the Overcomers Faith Ministries at Kotobabi Spintex Road, Pastor Bernard Nanortey, in a sermon urged the new Bible School graduates and the ordained pastors to spread the gospel of truth, sincerity, humility, total obedience to the word of God to be able to win more souls for Christ.



Pastor Nanortey who was the guest speaker was not happy that a section of the society has branded some pastors as crooks and people out there to exploit innocent souls who were seeking salvation but happen to find themselves at the wrong place.



According to him, there were genuine and good men and women of God who had denied themselves of pleasures and took up the mantle of Christ.



“As you are being ordained today, be obedient to his words and your ministry will triumph, if you do the will of God you will never lack, he told them saying, the Bible should be your tool to use in whatever you find yourself doing.”



The Senior Pastor of the Victory Zion Church, Abraham Appiakorang, who performed the ordination and administration of oaths, urged them to be servants and not lords over their congregation.



The occasion was also used to renew marital vows of couples.