General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Victoria Hamah's brother threatens to release her secrets

Lord Hamah and his sister Victoria Hamah

Brother of the former Deputy Communications Minister under the John Mahama-led administration Victoria Hamkah, Lord Hamah that he will publish her scandals in the next three days.



This threat comes days after the two clashed on social media after Victoria Hamah teased him of been able to garner only three votes in the last election he contested for.



Lord Hamah then described his sister with several unprintable words painting her as a sex object worthy of nothing but her seductive looks.



In his latest post on social media, Lord Hamah has threatened to expose his sister’s scandals and has asked that their families do not get involved because they cannot stop him.



“Vicky Hamah, I will publish all your scandals in three days. Don’t ask the family to call me,” his post on Facebook read.



Meanwhile, this website cannot readily tells the kind of scandals Lord Hamah intends to expose in the next three days but be sure of getting bits and pieces if he should go ahead with his threats.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.