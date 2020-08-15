General News of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Victims of Friday night fire cry for help

Victims of Friday night's fire disaster have called on benevolent Ghanaians and the government to come to their aid.



About a hundred people were displaced following a fire incident which occurred at Shiashi in Accra.



The fire which started at around 9:30 pm brought down a large number of properties including shops and wooden structures which served as homes to hundreds of people. There were no casualties.



Residents watched their properties burnt to the ground by the raging fire.



A mother of five said, “I wasn’t aware when the fire started so I couldn’t rescue any of my belongings except my children. Unfortunately, I have lost my husband but I have a shop that I can manage for now. My issue is where to sleep now.”



“My mother rushed out to see if people were fighting but it was rather fire. I have lost my fridge, mattress and clothes. My wife and mother are now staying with my uncle for tonight,” another victim said.



“It’s only God who knows where we would sleep and eat because I have no relative here, so I’m pleading with people to help us,” one of the displaced victims said.



