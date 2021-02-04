Regional News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Victims of Dorbor-Ahenkro Road accident to be buried on Saturday

Two of them; Mr Donkor Bernard, 38 and Ms Kraa Akosua Lordina, 19, died at the spot

Correspondence from Bono Region



The Bono National Democratic Congress, the NDC, is set to bury two of their supporters on Saturday, February 6, 2021.



On Thursday, November 26, 2020, the National Democratic Congress in the Bono Region received a news of a fatal accident involving about seventy of their supporters in the Banda Constituency.



A Kia truck with registration number 'BA 941 - 13' which was being used to convey these party supporters somersaulted on its way. Two of them; Mr Donkor Bernard, 38 and Ms Kraa Akosua Lordina, 19, died at the spot while fifty-two of the remaining supporters sustained various degree of injuries while the other sixteen were unhurt.



Mr Kwasi Fofie, an eye witness of this ghastly accident disclosed that the supporters were being conveyed from Dorbor to Ahenkro, the district capital of Banda to witness a debate which has been organized between the then parliamentary candidates by the National Commission for Civic Education, NCCE.



According to a funeral invitation sited by Ghanaweb's Regional Correspondence, the funeral for these two victims will be held together on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Dorbor L/A Primary School Park.



A relative to the late Kraa Akosua, Obaapani Anti Yaa expressed shocked on her death. In tears, Obaapanin Anti Yaa said that Kraa was a hardworking girl and her demise will be a hard one for the family and prayed for a peaceful rest of her soul.



In an interview with Opanin Kwabena Kpeesi, a family member of the late Donkor Bernard, the families have decided to organize a private burial for them in according to COVID-19 protocols.



He stated that all the necessary measure and protocols, including the provision of veronica buckets with water, liquid soaps, tissues and hand sanitizers will be made available to sympathisers who will be in attendance to mourn with them.



The two bodies have been deposited at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital since the incident.



From a reliable source within these families, the NDC Member of Parliament for Banda, Hon Ahmed Ibrahim has been giving them the maximum financial support toward this funeral and its related matters; payment of hospital bills for those who were hospitalized as well as paying for their other medications.