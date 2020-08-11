Regional News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: GNA

Victims in La bomb explosion treated and discharged

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Madam Efua Tenge

The Greater Accra Police Command has confirmed a bomb explosion that occurred at the La Beach on Wednesday, August 5, leaving four children injured in the process.



A statement issued in Accra by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Madam Efua Tenge, Head of Public Relations Unit, Greater Accra Region said all the four children had since been treated and discharged.



It said the explosion occurred when the children were playing along the La Beach.



The statement advised parents not to leave their children without the needed parental guide, now that they were home.



“Similarly, children should be discouraged from handling unfamiliar objects,” it added.



The Police advised the public, especially parents and community leaders to be wary of strange objects they chanced upon and immediately draw the attention of the police for the appropriate response.



It said the Police should be notified of strange objects in their vicinities by calling the Police Emergency numbers 191, 18555 or 112.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.