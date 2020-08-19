Regional News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Vice President to cut sod for Takoradi-Agip Interchange in September' - Roads Minister reveals

Kwesi Amoako Atta, the Minister for Roads and Highways

Kwesi Amoako Atta, the Minister for Roads and Highways, has hinted that the Takoradi PTC Interchange project will commence in September this year.



The Roads Minister revealed that the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is scheduled to cut the sod for the aforementioned project in the first week of September 2020.



Addressing the media in Western Region ahead of a two-day tour by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the Region, the Roads Minister emphasized that the ceremony would herald a "new dawn of road infrastructure" for the region.



He detailed that a total road network of 1,258 kilometres would be completed and will add to the road infrastructure base of the Western Region.



Mr. Amoako Atta mentioned that 80 new road projects are currently ongoing; 27 of which are being supervised by the Ghana Highways Authority, 34 under Feeder Roads, and remainder being managed by the Urban Roads Department.



"All of these projects have advanced at various stages of completion", he stressed.



Adding to this list of projects, 25 "Unique Projects" are to be initiated in a month’s time.



These projects encompass 10 road projects which would be supervised by the Ghana Highways Authority, 5 under Feeder Roads, and 10 others under Urban Roads.



The Western Region has a total road network of 5,289.7 kilometres. Per an estimate by the Roads Minister, the region has about 45% of its road network in very poor state, and thus deserves a facelift.

