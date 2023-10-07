Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia marks 60th birthday

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has marked his Diamond Jubilee, 60th birthday on October 7, 2023.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on his wife's Facebook page [Samira Bawumia], the couple were spotted beaming with smiles in a photograph, accompanied by an affectionate caption.



The Second Lady expressed her gratitude to her husband for being loving and gave him his accolades for his servitude to Ghana.



"It's your 60th birthday, and I cannot thank Allah enough for his mercies and the blessings he has bestowed upon you. Thank you for being a loving husband and father even as you're dedicated to the service of our nation.

I wish the very best in the years ahead. Happy birthday, darling" Samira Bawumia's caption read.



Meanwhile, some Facebook users took to the comments section to leave heartfelt messages for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



See the post and some comments below:







Akosua Sika

Happy blessed birthday sir.



Nanaba Bernard Acheampong

Wow, this is beautiful. Happy birthday Ghana's next President. 60 looks great on you.



Amos Walibe

Beautiful message! Happy birthday, Your Excellency.



Adam Yahuza Bonzaalin-Zangna

Happy birthday to our hero.

May Allah bless and protect you for us.



Alexander Lukes Odoi

You’re making love ❤️ dey sweet. Awwwwww.



Yamusah Ibrahim

Happy birthday to our incoming president of the republic.



ASS/MA