Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia donates bus to Kumasi Children’s Home

Regional News of Monday, 20 November 2023

Source: GNA

Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister has on behalf of the Vice President presented a coaster bus to Kumasi Children’s Home.



The Bus, he said was in response to a request made by the school authority when the veep celebrated his 60th birthday with the school earlier this year.



Receiving the bus on behalf of the home, Madam Mabel Amponsah, the home manageress expressed her appreciation to the Vice President for the gift and promised to take good care of the bus.