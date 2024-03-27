Vice President Bawumia joins thousands of Muslims to observe pre-burial prayers for National Chief Imam's wife

General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Wednesday afternoon joined thousands of Muslims from all walks of life, to observe the Janaiza prayers for Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu, wife of National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.



Hajia Rahmatu passed away Wednesday morning in Accra.



The Janaiza is a mandatory pre-burial prayer for Muslims, and the departed is buried immediately after the prayer.



Vice President Bawumia and thousands of Muslims turned up for the prayers, which sought Allah's mercy for the deceased, fondly called Hajia Amaria.



The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, led the prayers himself.



Hajia Rahmatu has since been buried in accordance with Islamic tradition.



KOD