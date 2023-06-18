Vice President Bawumia hits campaign trail in a bus

Politics of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been hailed in the past for often boarding commercial flights for some of his trips to the North, but he has taken his austerity measure to another level.



After submitting his nomination forms to contest the upcoming NPP Primaries as flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia went straight into action by starting his campaign tour to meet with NPP stakeholders in the Greater Accra Region on Friday.



Unlike the usual fleet of cars which normally characterises such campaign tours, there has been an exception by the Vice President as he and his entourage have been campaigning using a bus.



Sitting in a bus to functions is not new to Dr Bawumia, as he has been seen arriving at events in a bus before, but to hit the campaign trail in it with his entourage has got many talking.



The Bawumia bus has so far taken him to the Ayawaso East, La Dadekotopon, Sege, Ada, Ashaiman, Ningo Prampram, and the Tema Constituencies respectively.



With the government announcing austerity measures as part of measures to address the impact of the global economic crisis, this public display of modesty by the Vice President, to cut down his fleets of cars has been hailed by many as leadership by example.