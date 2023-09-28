Vice President Bawumia donates assorted relief items to flood victims in Buipe

Regional News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In response to the recent overflow of the Black Volta River in Buipe, Central Gonja District, which has led to the displacement of thousands of residents and widespread property damage over the past 72 hours, Ghana's Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has swiftly organized a delegation to provide relief assistance to the affected residence. This assistance aims to provide immediate relief while temporary measures are put in place.



The relief items donated include:

- 50 bags of rice

- 20 cartons of cooking oil

- 50 cartons of bottled water



This compassionate effort was spearheaded by the diligent Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Saeed Muazu Jibreel, and led by the Regional Secretary, Gen. Mohammed Issah, the Regional Coordinator for DMB, Dr. Sulemana Adams Achanso, the Regional Nasara Coordinator, Mr. Mohammed Marhey Bamba. The delegation also comprised some, Constituency Executives of Yapei Kusawgu led by Chairman Musah, the District Chief Executive for Central Gonja, Hon. Sallia Kamara, the District NADMO Coordinator, the Assemblyman for the Buipe Electoral Area, among others.



The flood victims expressed their deep gratitude to Vice President Bawumia for his thoughtful and timely assistance, offering heartfelt appreciation and prayers in return.







