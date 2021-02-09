General News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vetting of ministers-designate begins tomorrow

Haruna Iddrissu, ranking member of the Appointments Committee of Parliament

The ranking member of the Appointments Committee of Parliament has announced that the house will commence vetting of persons appointed by the President for his second administration on February 10, 2021.



According to Daily Graphic, Haruna Iddrissu revealed that the committee would give priority to the vetting and appointment of key ministers-designate especially the ministers designate for health, finance and security.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on January 21, 2021 released the first list of nominations for ministerial appointments.





Many of the Ministers who served in the first term have been retained and in their various capacities.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen and Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, for instance, maintained their various portfolios.



Others including former Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Former Procurement Minister, Adwoa Safo have been reshuffled.



For persons like Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and Godfred Dame, they have been elevated from their Deputy positions, to take over the Education Ministry and Attorney General's offices respectively.



Names of deputy ministers is yet to be released and submitted to parliament for its approval.