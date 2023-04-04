Vetting of NDC parliamentary aspirants begins

Politics of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Vetting of parliamentary aspirants of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region has begun.



The vetting committee is scheduled to vet 10 out of 36 constituencies today, Monday, 3 April 2023.



Aspirants who will be appearing before the vetting committee today have eyes set on Akrofrom, Ejisu, Obuasi East, Obuasi West, Bekwai, Asante Akim North, New Edubiase, Manso Nkwanta, Bosomtwe, and Odotobri constituencies.



Akrofrom parliamentary aspirant, Joseph Asuman; Obuasi East parliamentary aspirant, Samuel Aboagye; and Bekwai parliamentary aspirant, Samuel Prempeh Junior; were vetted today.



Some of them parliamentary aspirants spoke to Class 91.3 FM’s Ashanti regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah.



The parliamentary aspirant for Bekwai, Mr Samuel Prempeh Junior, revealed that his vetting was successful.



“It went on very successfully. It was all about the work that I did on the ground and when I was given the position and how I handled it and how successful it went,” he commented.



He also explained his desire to go to the House of Legislature.



“My vision is to create employment for the youth of Bekwai constituency; for the youth to get more jobs to do because the youth of Bekwai constituency lack jobs and infrastructure,” he said.



The parliamentary aspirant for Obuasi East, Samuel Aboagye, revealed his vision for the constituency.



“As an indigene, and somebody who’s lived in Obuasi, worked in Obuasi, had my businesses and properties in Obuasi, I’m a stakeholder in the development of Obuasi. With my international exposure and experience, I think I have a lot to offer the good people of Obuasi East.



“As it stands now, we’re lacking political leadership. We’re lacking direction and that’s what I’m offering the good people of Obuasi,” Mr Aboagye declared.



He bemoaned the lack of educational facilities in the Obuasi East Constituency.



“As it stands now, we don’t have a university. We don’t have a nursing training college. We don’t have a training college in Obuasi.



“It’s so embarrassing that we don’t have such facilities to serve the needs of our people in Obuasi East,” he said.



He noted that such facilities will create opportunities for the people of the area.



“Let’s look at the development it’s going to bring. Let’s look at the jobs it’s going to create for the good people of Obuasi East, and these are some of the things I sit down and my heart weeps because it looks like our leaders they don’t care.



“They don’t care. They don’t think about the people and this the time we need to arise and hold them accountable. We have a Member of Parliament. For six good years, he has never contributed on the floor of parliament. What are you representing?” he argued.



He, therefore, promised the people of Obuasi East good leadership when given the nod in the primaries and subsequently in the 2024 elections.