Vetting: Adu Boahen, Owusu-Bio, others take the seat today

Politics of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Minister of State-designate for Finance, Dr. Charles Adu Boahen is expected to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament today for his vetting.



He will be the first to go before the committee in the vetting of the President’s nominees for Minister of State and Deputy Ministerial positions.



Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio will also follow later in the day. Others including Augustine Collins Ntim, Deputy Minister-designate for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, as well as Osei Bonsu Amoah for the same ministry are scheduled to appear before the committee later in the afternoon.



At least 39 deputy Ministerial nominees appointed under 24 portfolios, and a Minister of State will go before the committee beginning today.



The list contains ten nominees who are women.



The 10-day exercise will end Tuesday, June 15.