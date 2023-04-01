Veteran football administrator slams 'Hitler' Fifi Kwetey over letter to NDC MPs

Politics of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Veteran Ghanaian football administrator, Kofi Manu known in the media space as Blue Boy has described the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Fifi Kwetey as autocratic.



According to the NDC communicator, Fifi Kwetey behaved like Adolf Hitler with the tone of the letter he released after some NDC MPs 'betrayed' their party to approve president Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominees.



Kofi Manu stated that a general secretary of a political party should be more diplomatic in his dealings and not adopt a robust style when things do not go his way.



"I didn't like the letter Fifi Kwetey wrote the following day. He is behaving as if he is Hitler or Idi Amin. You don't do that. The letter was too authoritative."



"A General Secretary should be very diplomatic in the letters that he writes. You are not an autocrat because we are practicing democracy in this country," Kofi Manu said on Power FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



He also stated that the national executive body of the NDC erred in releasing a statement after they had met with the NDC Parliamentary leadership to vote against the ministerial nominees until the president reduced the size of his government.



"The work of the Chief Whip is the whip the MPs inline after the party had taken a decision. You must have trust in the people you have put there to do the job. So what was the need for the follow-up letter after the meeting?"







