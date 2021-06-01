Vestel Publications apologises to Muslims over ‘unacceptable’ content in RME textbook

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Vestel Publications Limited has apologised to the Chief Imam and the entire Muslim community for an “unacceptable” content about Islam in their Religious and Moral Education (RME) textbook 2.



According to the publishers, the comment was made out of ignorance of the Islamic religion and practices.



“As agreed at our recent meeting at the National Council for Curriculum Assessment office in Accra, arrangements have been made to get experts in the Islamic religion to assist in reviewing our books to meet the expectations of the Muslim community,” Vestel Publications said in a statement.



The statement added that steps are being taken to withdraw copies of the books from the market to ensure the necessary corrections are effected.



“Once again, we would like to state that our actions were unintentional and not premeditated. We sincerely apologise and assure all concerned that this will not happen again,” it added.