Very soon, Ghana will be sold anonymously on stock exchange – Tetteh Caternor

Tetteh Caternor, a member of the National Democratic Congress’ communications team has averred that it is a matter of time before Ghana will anonymously be sold on the Stock Exchange.



In a panel discussion on Accra-based Starr FM which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Caternor expressed surprise in the fact that the coronavirus PCR testing contract has become the subject of denials by multiple ministers.



“Everybody is running away from this deal. Everyone is afraid to mention who's behind this agreement. We know there's a Nigerian businessman we've read about who's behind it but you can't fault him as a businessman. Obviously, it was awarded by a Ghanaian.



“No one knows who's behind this agreement. Very soon, Ghana will be sold on the stock exchange and we'll not know who's selling it,” Caternor said.



Parliament’s Appointments Committee has recently asked three minister- designates about the contract with Frontiers Healthcare Services. All three have answered that they did not have any knowledge about the contract.



The first was Health Minister-designate, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, who told the committee that the company was contracted by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and that he as sector minister at the time had no idea how the contract was sealed.



Taking her turn, Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, also told the committee she was not consulted on the matter before the arrangement was put in place.



Late last week Minister of Justice and Attorney General-designate, Godfred Dame; confirmed that he also did not see the contract. “Mr. Chairman, I’m not in the position to tell whether indeed it (the Frontiers contract) was referred to the office of the Attorney General.



“Even this afternoon I have indicated that the Agyapa agreement, we spoke about it extensively, I was not the one who worked on it because the Attorney General assigns work as and when necessary”, he explained.



Parliament has hinted that the presidential taskforce would be summoned to give answers on the controversial deal. The position has been backed by anti-corruption campaigners.