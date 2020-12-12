General News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Verdict of 2020 presidential results clear – Kweku Baako

Kweku Baako Jnr. is Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper

The Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Junior says the verdict of the 2020 Presidential election results is clear.



On Joy FM’s News Analysis Programme Newsfile monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he stated that persons including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who disagree with the outcome of the polls should use the appropriate forum to address their grievances.



“Clearly the verdict is clear, fortunately, we are in a civilized law-governed society so those who have problems know where to go. We have finished and I am told the gazetting of the Presidential result is even done and that paves the way for people who want to litigate to use the appropriate forum”, he revealed.



He also described the process as free, fair, and transparent compared to the previous polls commending the media for a fantastic job.



“We just heard the GJA President make his comments. All of them come to a certain conclusion, this process was free and was fair. Indeed transparent. The EC’s position was that this was free, fair, and transparent. They have published a lot of material…I have got some of them here.



It is obvious voting was smooth-sailing, there were few incidents of violence here and there, no doubt about that. The PVDs worked efficiently except a few areas. The efficacy of the new technology was vindicated.”



He added, “I have heard CODEO make reports here on paper, I have heard the lady reinforce what they made on paper, I have heard the European Union also making their case, listened to a cross-section of the Ghanaian media that did a fantastic work by constantly monitoring and evaluating the situation…did the projections and gave us updated reports.”

