Veep to commission renovated Kumasi Central Mosque

Source: GNA

Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahmud Bawumia, will on Friday, March 03, commission the refurbished Kumasi Central Mosque.



The renovation and refurbishment of the Mosque, which is now one of the most modern edifices in Kumasi, was solely financed by the Vice President in fulfilment of a promise he made to the Muslim community in the Ashanti region.



The Kumasi Central Mosque is now the biggest and most spacious Mosque in the whole of the Ashanti region with a seating capacity of 7,000 congregants with 30 underground washrooms.



It is fully air-conditioned with 100 capacity ablution centre and 11 furnished offices.



Additionally, it has a 500-capacity conference hall, and a two-bedroom apartment, among other electrical fittings.



Ahead of the grand commissioning, groups of women from some Zongo communities have embarked on a clean-up exercise on the compound of the Mosque.



The clean-up exercise, involving Muslim women from the various political divide in the region, according to the organizers, demonstrated the unity among the women to undertake a just course in spite of their political differences.



It was also to sensitize the people in the Zongo communities to be sensitive to their environment and undertake regular clean-up exercises and imbibe in them the culture of maintenance in their communities.