Veep sat in secret with IMF to approve taxes he wants to scrap – Ablakwa

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has added his voice to calls for the Vice President to scrap the taxes he said he would now.



The minority in parliament has said it will allow him to prove himself even before the elections are held.



Ablakwa said the minority will present a private member’s bill to parliament to test his sincerity, since as head of the Economic Management team, Dr. Bawumia was part of the team that approved those taxes.



"The Vice President who sat in secret with the IMF and approved all of these taxes, now they have an opportunity. We are going to bring the private member's bill... We want to test his sincerity now. We are not going to wait until after the polls," he said as quoted by myjoyonline.com.



Dr Bawumia has said he will not allow digital transactions to be taxed if he is elected as the President of Ghana.



“To move towards a cashless economy, however, we have to encourage the population to use electronic channels of payment. To accomplish this, there will be no taxes on digital payments under my administration. The e-levy will, therefore, be abolished,” he said when he read his manifesto at the UPSA auditorium on February 7.



He also added the Emissions levy and the VAT on electricity will be scrapped.



SSD/NOQ





Watch a recap of business stories below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel