General News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: GNA

Ve Paramountcy eulogises Brigitte Dzogbenuku as PPP flagbearer

Ms Brigitte Dzogbenuku paid a courtsy call on the Paramount Chief of the Ve Traditional Area

Togbega Delume VII, Paramount Chief of the Ve Traditional Area in the Afadzato South District of the Volta region, has described Ms Brigitte Dzogbenuku, Flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) as hardworking with leadership skills.



He said the flagbearer was a proud daughter of the soil, who had worked hard to lift the image of the traditional area in high esteem.



“I remember vividly it was this palace that her father, an army officer, returned from abroad with a sword of honour and we all celebrated him. I also recalled in 1991 when Brigitte brought the Miss Ghana crown home after making us proud."



Togbega Delume who made these remarks when Ms Dzogbenuku paid homage to her Chiefs, elders and family in Ve-Koloenu and the Traditional Area to seek for their blessings and support on her journey to win the bid to unseat the government, said the area was fully behind her and had their blessings in all her endeavours.



“I least expected that these children will make us proud more than their father did and all I want to say is, we are proud of you. This position alone has opened bigger doors for you. You were here as a running mate and here you are as a flagbearer.”



Togbega Delume said there was no better way to show how grateful and proud the traditional area was than to support her bid to contest the 2020 general election’ with prayer and was of the hope that the flagbearer would emerge victorious.



Regent John Atadza, on behalf of Togbe Tendeku VIII, Chief of Ve-Koloenu, commended the flagbearer for deciding to come and seek spiritual support and blessings from her ancestral home adding that she had their blessings and wished her well.



Ms Dzogbenuku said after her outdooring as the flagbearer of the PPP, she decided to come home and inform her family and traditional leaders about her and also sought their backing adding that she was elated by the warm reception she received from elders and family.



The flagbearer who addressed chiefs, elders and members of the area, said it was time they rally behind her as one of their own and supported her through votes adding that, ‘we have to show the two major political parties that there was a third force’.



“When they come to you, they don’t see people. They only see and count your thumbs, that is why they come every four years. If they have cared, your roads will not be in this nature after 28 years of voting for the NDC.”



She said she would exhibit an effective leadership devoid of corrupt activities, champion works on affirmative action bill, which had been idle in parliament for sometimes and take education matters seriously.



Ms Dzogbenuku said women empowerment was dear to her heart and would be one of the important courses to steer adding that she would help women from the Ve Traditional Area who were into oil production for them to add value to their produce.



The flagbearer is expected to file her presidential nomination and choose a running mate within the week for the upcoming general elections.



She was accompanied by national, regional and constituency executives as well as some Parliamentary Candidates (PCs) of the Party in the Volta region.

Ms Dzogbenuku, was the running mate of Papa Kwesi Nduom on the ticket of the PPP in the 2016 general election and the first woman to have been selected as the party’s Presidential Candidate.

