Vanuatu Trade Commissioner to Ghana welcomes Kamala Harris to Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: Prince Adjei, Contributor

The Trade Commissioner of the Republic of Vanuatu to Ghana, Ambassador Pofessor Hugh Aryee, has on behalf of the President and the people of the Republic of Vanuatu, heartily welcomed the Vice President of the United States of America, H.E. Kamala Harris to Ghana.



He said he believes this auspicious visit will deepen engagements with the Continent and Ghana, and will also open several economic avenues and global trade markets for Ghana and the other trading partners and countries, including Vanuatu which recently opened its Trade Mission to Ghana.



He happily opined that this occasion is also coming in the wake of the USA delegation confirming to the Prime Minister of Vanuatu, Hon. Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Jotham Napat for more pragmatic steps towards improving relations with Vanuatu. One such steps is to physically set up the USA embassy on the soil of Vanuatu and the possibility of increasing its aid to Vanuatu.



He wished H.E.Kamala Harris a fruitful and a glorious visit to this land of peace , rich culture and beautiful people.