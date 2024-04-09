Validation meeting on the compilation of the 2024 annual TIP report for Ghana

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD

As part of the implementation of the National Plan of Action for the elimination of human trafficking in Ghana, the Human Trafficking Secretariat has compiled an annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report published by the US Department of Labor.



In view of this, the Human Trafficking Secretariat of the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection held a two-day stakeholder consultative meeting on human trafficking.



The purpose of the meeting was to present and discuss the findings of the compilation of the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report for Ghana, validate data taken from stakeholders, update the participants on issues of human trafficking, and gather feedback, insights, and recommendations from relevant stakeholders to ensure the accuracy, comprehensiveness, and relevance of the report.



Speaking at the meeting, the head of the Human Trafficking Secretariat, Abena Annobea Asare, thanked the facilitators for presenting their expertise to make the meeting a success.



According to her, adults, children, and vulnerable lives matter in this country, hence the need to protect them physically and psychologically from being trafficked.



She admonished the need to train stakeholders and NGO officers to enable them to solve the challenges they face in their line of duties as far as human trafficking is concerned.



She assured stakeholders of the secretariats’ continuous collaboration in order to rescue victims from traffickers and create a peaceful environment to accelerate national development.



The Human Trafficking Secretariat is responsible for coordinating all efforts to combat human trafficking in Ghana, as stated in the Human Trafficking Act of 2005, Act 694, and its regulations, L.I. 2219, as well as the Human Trafficking (HT) National Plan of Action (NPA).



Trafficking in Persons (TIP) remains a significant global challenge, with grave implications for human rights, security, and development. Ghana, like many countries, faces the complex issue of TIP, requiring concerted efforts from various stakeholders to combat this crime effectively.



The compilation of the TIP report for Ghana provides a comprehensive overview of the current situation, trends, challenges, and progress in addressing trafficking within the country. It encompasses data analysis, case studies, legal frameworks, enforcement efforts, victim assistance, and prevention initiatives.