Valentino Nii Noi Nortey observes 'Ifta' with Klottey Korle Muslim community

Regional News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: Jerry Wonder, Contributor

At his campaign office in Asylum Down, Accra, on April 7, the 2024 parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party for Klottey Korle Constituency, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, gathered a large number of Muslim groups, each representing various Muslim communities in the Klottey Korle Constituency, to observe the 'Ifta,' which means 'break of fast.'



Many have described it as a memorable and unprecedented occasion in Klottey Korle. For Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, it was a moment of unity and social inclusion as attendees prayed together, ate, and interacted with each other.



Speaking about the necessity of assembling many Muslims from different areas in Klottey Korle, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey said it was necessary and timely.



"For the first time in Korle Klottey, we brought all the Muslim communities together for 'Iftar.' All imams of the various mosques, zongo chiefs, and tribe chiefs from all the Muslim communities in the constituency were present.



"To me, this was a show of unity and togetherness in Klottey Korle, and it has come at a time when Ghana is debating whether Christians can exist peacefully with Muslims under the leadership of an Islamic President. So, as a Christian, I am proud to have initiated this as a sign of belief that indeed we can all live together with respect for each other's religion and traditional beliefs," he explained.



There were Muslims from many areas in attendance, including Adabraka, Sisala, Baribari, Zabarma, Abuja Cmb, Art Centre, Osu Market, Tema Station, and Tudu.



According to the organizing team, 600 chairs were arranged at the venue, but the crowd exceeded the number, leaving many standing, even outside the venue.



At the gathering, special prayers were made for Valentino Nii Noi Nortey and Vice-President Dr. Bawumia, after which attendees drank and ate together, signaling the 'break of fast' for the day.