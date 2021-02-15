General News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: GNA

Valentine Day: Clean-up exercise held at Tema Site 19

The Club was concern about the poor environment

Concern Citizens of Site 19 in Tema on Sunday marked Valentine's Day, celebrated in Ghana as the National Chocolate Day a new impetus with clean-up exercises tagged; “Healthy Environment-Healthy Celebration”.



The Club was concern about the poor environment – choked gutters, stagnant water in the drains, refuse dumped along some streets and decided to clean the communities to mark the day.



In an interview with Ghana News Agency, Mr Brown Owusu, Chairman of the club said, sanitation was a major concern in the country, and as patriotic citizens, they decided to commemorate the National Chocolate Day with a clean-up exercise.



He explained that with active support from the Assembly and other corporate bodies within the community, the exercise would a regular public activity for the club.



“This whole exercise has come to stay and it will be done every weekend, as we will also engage in community education drive to ensure that citizens understand the need to contribute to a healthy environment,” Mr Owusu noted.



According to the Club, the only way to express one’s love was to offer a person a healthy environment, hence, “our commitment to embark on the exercise to clean the environment.”



Members of the club were joined by a contingent of the youth who descended into the drains and gutters with rakes, shovels, brooms, and other cleaning materials to clean the environment with enthusiasm.



"We are going to install circuit cameras at strategic location and anyone caught littering the area especially the traders would be arrested and handed over to the appropriate authorities to face the due process of the law," he said.