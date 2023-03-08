You are here: HomeNews2023 03 08Article 1726697

Health News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

atinkaonline.com

Vaccines arriving soon - Agyeman Manu assures

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, has given the assurance that vaccines meant for babies will be available in a few weeks.

Some communities across the country have recorded shortage of vaccines for several weeks now, raising concerns amongst some health organizations

About 500 cases of measles have so far been recorded due to shortage of essential vaccines according to Paediatric Society of Ghana

However speaking to the press yesterday, the Health Minister said the vaccines would arrive soon.

“Working with UNICEF, we are fast-tracking the processes, and it is expected that the vaccines would be supplied in the next few weeks All things being equal.”