Regional News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: GNA

Vaccines are safe, get vaccinated – Kwadaso MP urges constituents

File Photo: Coronavirus vaccine

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, has urged the people in the area to come out in their numbers to receive the COVID-19 vaccination when the exercise gets underway on March 02, this year.



He said getting vaccinated was the surest way to stay protected from the virus and it was important for the people to ignore the negative propaganda about the vaccines and get themselves vaccinated.



Speaking at a town hall meeting at Kwadaso North, Dr Nyarko, advised the people to continue to adhere strictly to the various preventive protocols to stay safe and also accept the vaccines when they were called to get them.



The meeting, which was the third in the series was organized by the MP in collaboration with the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly and the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung to create platform for the political leaders to interact with the people to know at first hand, the challenges facing them and how they could work together to address them.



Dr Nyarko pointed out that unity was the key to the progress and development of every community and appealed to the residents to unite to help develop their communities to improve their living conditions.



The MP said it was important for the community members to decide the projects which were of priority to them, for consideration and implementation by the Municipal Assembly.



He presented quantities of nose masks and hand sanitizers to the Assembly Member for distribution to the people in the area.



Dr Nyarko pledged to work closely with the Municipal Assembly, chiefs and other opinion leaders to bring the needed development to the people.



Mr Richmond Agyenim Boateng, Municipal Chief Executive on his part, appealed to the people to rally behind the Assembly and the MP, to help bring progress and development to the community.



He said the massive road construction currently going on in the Municipality was a clear manifestation of President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to improve road infrastructure and transportation system in the Kwadaso Municipality.



Madam Grace Billi Kampitib, Municipal Director of Health Services, stressed the need for all to strengthen efforts to combat the spread of the virus in the area.



She said the COVID-19 vaccines were safe to protect the people from getting infected with the virus.



She said the Municipal Health Services would from Tuesday, March 2, 2021 deploy the vaccines in the Municipality.



Madam Billi Kamtitib added that persons who would be inoculated during the first vaccination campaign would include frontline healthcare workers, security personnel, teachers, persons with underlying medical conditions, persons 60 years and above, as well as political leaders.



Mrs Grace Ofosu Boateng, the Municipal Director of Education, appealed to parents within the Municipality to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by encouraging their wards to follow all the preventive protocols to avoid getting infected.



Mr Fosu Agyemang, Assembly Member for the area, praised the MP for engaging residents to know the challenges facing them and finding best ways that could be used to resolve them.



Nana Achiaa Tiwaa III, queen of the area, also praised the MP for initiating the meeting to interact with the people to know their challenges and proffer solutions.



She also appealed to residents of the area to get themselves vaccinated for the COVID-19.