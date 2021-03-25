Vaccination of 14,450 health workers in the Volta Region takes-off

Regional News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: GNA

The government has begun vaccinating health workers in the Volta Region as part of measures to protect frontline personnel leading the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.



A total of 14,450 health professionals and students, who are undertaking their clinicals in hospitals across the Region would take the jab.



A release signed by Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, Volta Regional Deputy Director, In-charge of Public Health, said the exercise would take place between March 25 and 29, 2021.



“Vaccination shall cover health workers in all public facilities, Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) institutions, health training institutions, Allied Health facilities, and private-for-profit facilities,” it said.



The release said vaccination would be carried out in all the 18 Municipal and Districts Assemblies in the Region, adding that “the exercise marks the dawn of a new light in our regional and district response.”



The release said the Regional and District Public Health Emergency Management Committees were working with all stakeholders to ensure that the exercise was conducted successfully.



It asked the rest of the public to “kindly hold themselves in preparedness towards this all-important exercise,” saying the Regional Health Directorate would soon share details of the phase four rollout plans for all eligible residents within the second quarter of this year.



Overall, 483,745+ eligible persons from all walks of life successfully received vaccines during phase one vaccination exercise in the Greater Accra Region, Central Region, and the Greater Kumasi Area.



“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our cherished health workers in the Volta Region have accounted for one out of six infections,” it stated.



The release called on the citizens to continue observing the safety protocols of regular hand washing under running water, social distancing, wearing of masks and covering their nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing.



It commended all health and stakeholders in the Region for their invaluable support and solidarity throughout the pandemic era.