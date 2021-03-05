Health News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Vaccination for MPs, Parliamentary Staff to start on March 6

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has announced that Parliament will from Saturday, March 6, 2021, start their vaccination exercise.



The Speaker stated that all members of parliament and parliamentary staff are to appear in parliament for the vaccination exercise.



He added that members who have already taken their vaccines in their constituency are exempted.



Parliament this week received two thousand doses (2,000) of COVID-19 vaccines.



Alban Bagbin informed the House on Tuesday, March 3, 2021, that the House will soon roll out the vaccination exercise for the House.



He explained to the House that the vaccination exercise is to help curb the rapid transmission of infection and also reduce mobility and mortality associated with the virus.



In explaining, he said the legislature goes beyond the MPs since it includes the staff of parliament, the support services auxiliary staff, and including, by law, four children of the MPs.



He said it is the responsibility of the legislature to cater for the health of the MPs and their families, including their spouses.